    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service

    Son of SETAF-AF inspector general makes father proud [Image 2 of 3]

    Son of SETAF-AF inspector general makes father proud

    ITALY

    12.28.2022

    Photo by Maj. Cain Claxton 

    U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa

    Virginia National Guard Pfc. Jordan Merritt, a military police specialist assigned to Combined Joint Task Force-Horn of Africa, receives a Commander's Coin of Excellence from Maj. Gen. Todd Wasmund, commander of U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa, Dec. 28, 2022. Wasmund initially presented the coin to Merritt on the day of his promotion to private first class on July 15, 2022, but he did so virtually over social media. Merritt was in Vicenza, Italy, to visit his parents in December, and Wasmund ensured the military policeman finally received the coin. Merritt is the son of Col. Douglas Merritt, the SETAF-AF inspector general, who had mentioned the event of the Soldier's promotion and assignment to CJTF-HOA to Wasmund shortly after the Wasmund took command of SETAF-AF in July. Pfc. Merritt was the first Soldier to receive a coin from Wasmund as commander of SETAF-AF. Merrit was accompanied by his father and mother, Ms. Anneli Hibbert. (U.S. Army photo by Geneva Hilder)

