BJACH opens walk-in contraceptive clinic

Dr. Robert Olp, chief of OB/GYN for Bayne-Jones Army Community Hospital discusses birth control options with a patient at the Joint Readiness Training Center and Fort Polk, Louisiana.



Bayne-Jones Army Community Hospital is set to open a walk-in contraceptive care clinic at the Joint Readiness Training Center and Fort Polk, Louisiana on January 12.The clinic is open to all TRICARE beneficiaries every Thursday morning from 8:30 a.m. to noon in the OB/GYN clinic on the 4th floor of the hospital.

