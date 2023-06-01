Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    BJACH opens walk-in contraceptive clinic

    FORT POLK, LA, UNITED STATES

    01.06.2023

    Photo by Jean Graves 

    Medical Readiness Command, West

    Dr. Robert Olp, chief of OB/GYN for Bayne-Jones Army Community Hospital discusses birth control options with a patient at the Joint Readiness Training Center and Fort Polk, Louisiana.

    Bayne-Jones Army Community Hospital is set to open a walk-in contraceptive care clinic at the Joint Readiness Training Center and Fort Polk, Louisiana on January 12.The clinic is open to all TRICARE beneficiaries every Thursday morning from 8:30 a.m. to noon in the OB/GYN clinic on the 4th floor of the hospital.

