Col. Daniel Hoadley, 5th Bomb Wing commander, addresses members of 5 BW at an all-call Jan. 3, 2023, at Minot Air Force Base, North Dakota. Hoadley held the all-call to discuss the wing’s revised Mission, Future and People lines of effort. Hoadley also informed Airmen of current and upcoming wing events, while also answering questions from the audience. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Evan Lichtenhan)
|Date Taken:
|01.03.2023
|Date Posted:
|01.09.2023 10:48
|Photo ID:
|7582936
|VIRIN:
|230103-F-DA270-0031
|Resolution:
|5671x3190
|Size:
|10.33 MB
|Location:
|MINOT AFB, ND, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Warbird Leadership Conducts All-Call [Image 3 of 3], by SrA Evan Lichtenhan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
