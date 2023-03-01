Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Warbird Leadership Conducts All-Call [Image 2 of 3]

    Warbird Leadership Conducts All-Call

    MINOT AFB, ND, UNITED STATES

    01.03.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Evan Lichtenhan 

    5th Bomb Wing Public Affairs

    Col. Daniel Hoadley, 5th Bomb Wing commander, addresses members of 5 BW at an all-call Jan. 3, 2023, at Minot Air Force Base, North Dakota. Hoadley held the all-call to discuss the wing’s revised Mission, Future and People lines of effort. Hoadley also informed Airmen of current and upcoming wing events, while also answering questions from the audience. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Evan Lichtenhan)

    This work, Warbird Leadership Conducts All-Call [Image 3 of 3], by SrA Evan Lichtenhan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

