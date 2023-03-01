Chief Master Sgt. Tori Jones, 5th Bomb Wing command chief, speaks at a 5th Bomb Wing all-call Jan. 3, 2022, at Minot Air Force Base, North Dakota. Jones briefed the People line of effort and addressed the issues that the Warbird force has voiced during the all-call and throughout the year. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Senior Airman Evan Lichtenhan)
|Date Taken:
|01.03.2023
|Date Posted:
|01.09.2023 10:48
|Photo ID:
|7582935
|VIRIN:
|230103-F-DA270-0054
|Resolution:
|4357x3486
|Size:
|11.91 MB
|Location:
|MINOT AFB, ND, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Warbird Leadership Conducts All-Call [Image 3 of 3], by SrA Evan Lichtenhan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT