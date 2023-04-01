Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Connecticut National Guard hosts Governor's Inauguration [Image 10 of 10]

    Connecticut National Guard hosts Governor's Inauguration

    HARTFORD, CT, UNITED STATES

    01.04.2023

    Photo by Timothy Koster 

    Connecticut National Guard Public Affairs Office

    Governor Ned Lamont, his wife Annie, and Maj. Gen. Fran Evon, adjutant general for the Connecticut National Guard, are welcomed by a formation of Airmen and Soldiers as they step out of the Governor William A. O'Neill armory in Hartford following the state's 89th Gubernatorial inauguration hosted here, Jan. 4, 2023.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.04.2023
    Date Posted: 01.09.2023 10:54
    Photo ID: 7582934
    VIRIN: 230104-O-UQ901-589
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 15.64 MB
    Location: HARTFORD, CT, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Connecticut National Guard hosts Governor's Inauguration [Image 10 of 10], by Timothy Koster, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Connecticut National Guard hosts Governor's Inauguration
    Connecticut National Guard hosts Governor's Inauguration
    Connecticut National Guard hosts Governor's Inauguration
    Connecticut National Guard hosts Governor's Inauguration
    Connecticut National Guard hosts Governor's Inauguration
    Connecticut National Guard hosts Governor's Inauguration
    Connecticut National Guard hosts Governor's Inauguration
    Connecticut National Guard hosts Governor's Inauguration
    Connecticut National Guard hosts Governor's Inauguration
    Connecticut National Guard hosts Governor's Inauguration

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Connecticut National Guard
    Governor Ned Lamont
    Connecticut State Gubernatorial inaugeration

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT