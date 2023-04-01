Connecticut National Guard hosts Governor's Inauguration

Governor Ned Lamont, his wife Annie, and Maj. Gen. Fran Evon, adjutant general for the Connecticut National Guard, are welcomed by a formation of Airmen and Soldiers as they step out of the Governor William A. O'Neill armory in Hartford following the state's 89th Gubernatorial inauguration hosted here, Jan. 4, 2023.
