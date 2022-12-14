Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    52 LRS maintains fire truck readiness, ensures mission success

    52 LRS maintains fire truck readiness, ensures mission success

    SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RP, GERMANY

    12.14.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Melody Howley 

    52nd Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Rachel Gaddy, 52nd Logistics Readiness Squadron NCO in charge of fire truck maintenance walks to a fleet of Air Force fire trucks with Staff Sgt. Karl Woltemath, 52nd LRS material handling equipment maintenance journeyman, at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, Dec. 14, 2022. It is critical for Air Force vehicles to be maintained and fixed properly, so they can be pushed back in service to continue mission success and mitigate setbacks. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Melody W. Howley)

