Governor Ned Lamont provides remarks after swearing in during the state of Connecticut's 89th Gubernatorial inauguration hosted at the Connecticut National Guard's Governor William A. O'Neill Armory in Hartford, Jan. 4, 2023.
|Date Taken:
|01.04.2023
|Date Posted:
|01.09.2023 10:54
|Photo ID:
|7582931
|VIRIN:
|230104-O-UQ901-197
|Resolution:
|2201x1464
|Size:
|2.2 MB
|Location:
|HARTFORD, CT, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Connecticut National Guard hosts Governor's Inauguration [Image 10 of 10], by Timothy Koster, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
