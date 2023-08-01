Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Chiefs Association awards $4,500 in scholarships

    Chiefs Association awards $4,500 in scholarships

    SAINT JOSEPH, MO, UNITED STATES

    01.08.2023

    Photo by Michael Crane 

    139th Airlift Wing

    The Rosecrans Chiefs Association awarded $4,500 in scholarship funds to nine recipients on Jan. 8, 2023, at Rosecrans Air National Guard Base, St. Joseph, Missouri. Six of the recipients are current members and three are dependents, all of whom are enrolled in college. Each recipient will receive $500. This is the highest amount of scholarship funds the association has awarded so far. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Michael Crane)

    Date Taken: 01.08.2023
    Date Posted: 01.09.2023 09:49
    VIRIN: 230108-Z-UP142-0006
    Location: SAINT JOSEPH, MO, US
    Chiefs Association

