The Rosecrans Chiefs Association awarded $4,500 in scholarship funds to nine recipients on Jan. 8, 2023, at Rosecrans Air National Guard Base, St. Joseph, Missouri. Six of the recipients are current members and three are dependents, all of whom are enrolled in college. Each recipient will receive $500. This is the highest amount of scholarship funds the association has awarded so far. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Michael Crane)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.08.2023 Date Posted: 01.09.2023 09:49 Photo ID: 7582920 VIRIN: 230108-Z-UP142-0006 Resolution: 5208x3472 Size: 746.19 KB Location: SAINT JOSEPH, MO, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Chiefs Association awards $4,500 in scholarships, by Michael Crane, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.