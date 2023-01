Transition Assistance Program helps former Dogface Soldier continue service to country

Officer Michael Price, a former Dogface Soldier who served in the 703rd Brigade Support Battalion, 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division, poses next to his police car in Daytona Beach, Fla. Price used the Fort Stewart Transition Assistance Program to find a job following his transition from the Army to civilian service in April 2021. (Courtesy photo)

