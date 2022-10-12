UCT 1 at work in Seychelles

221210-N-NO901-6001 PORT VICTORIA, Seychelles (Dec. 10, 2022) Information Systems Technician 2nd Class Angel Diaz, left, and Utilitiesman 2nd Class Robert Erlich, assigned to Underwater Construction Team One, operate a multibeam sonar system aboard a small craft to produce a hydrographic survey of Port Victoria, Seychelles, Dec. 10, 2022. CTF 68 headquartered in Rota, Spain, commands all Navy Expeditionary Forces in U.S. European Command and U.S. Africa Command areas of responsibility and is responsible for providing EOD operations, naval construction, expeditionary security, and theater security efforts in direct support of U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa and U.S. Sixth Fleet. (U.S. Navy courtesy photo)

