UCT 1 at work in Seychelles

221205-N-NO901-6001 PORT VICTORIA, Seychelles (Dec. 5, 2022) A diver from Underwater Construction Team One cuts apart a shipwreck during a salvage mission in Port Victoria, Seychelles, Dec. 5, 2022. CTF 68, headquartered in Rota, Spain, commands all Navy Expeditionary Forces in U.S. European Command and U.S. Africa Command areas of responsibility and is responsible for providing EOD operations, naval construction, expeditionary security, and theater security efforts in direct support of U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa and U.S. Sixth Fleet. (U.S. Navy courtesy photo)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.05.2022 Date Posted: 01.09.2023 07:49 Photo ID: 7582782 VIRIN: 221205-N-NO901-6001 Resolution: 4000x3000 Size: 3.59 MB Location: PORT VICTORIA, SC