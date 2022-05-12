UCT 1 at work in Seychelles

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    PORT VICTORIA, SEYCHELLES

    12.05.2022

    Courtesy Photo

    Naval Mobile Construction Battalion 11

    221205-N-NO901-6001 PORT VICTORIA, Seychelles (Dec. 5, 2022) A diver from Underwater Construction Team One cuts apart a shipwreck during a salvage mission in Port Victoria, Seychelles, Dec. 5, 2022. CTF 68, headquartered in Rota, Spain, commands all Navy Expeditionary Forces in U.S. European Command and U.S. Africa Command areas of responsibility and is responsible for providing EOD operations, naval construction, expeditionary security, and theater security efforts in direct support of U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa and U.S. Sixth Fleet. (U.S. Navy courtesy photo)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.05.2022
    Date Posted: 01.09.2023 07:49
    Photo ID: 7582782
    VIRIN: 221205-N-NO901-6001
    Resolution: 4000x3000
    Size: 3.59 MB
    Location: PORT VICTORIA, SC 
    salvage
    underwater
    cutting
    torch
    arc
    UCT 1

