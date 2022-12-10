Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    NMCB 11 in the field with Norwegian Army Engineers [Image 4 of 4]

    NMCB 11 in the field with Norwegian Army Engineers

    BARDUFOSS, NORWAY

    10.12.2022

    Courtesy Photo

    Naval Mobile Construction Battalion 11

    221012-N-NO901-4005 BARDUFOSS, Norway (Oct. 12, 2022) – Builder 2nd Class David Rudko, assigned to Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 11, assumes a fighting position during a field exercise with the Norwegian Army’s Engineer Battalion in Bardufoss, Norway, Oct. 12, 2022. NMCB 11 operates as a part of Navy Expeditionary Combat Command and is assigned to Commander, Task Force 68 for deployment across the U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa area of operations to defend U.S., allied, and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Builder 3rd Class Kai Zanjanipour)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.12.2022
    Date Posted: 01.09.2023 04:11
    Photo ID: 7582706
    VIRIN: 221012-N-NO901-4005
    Resolution: 1957x881
    Size: 1.42 MB
    Location: BARDUFOSS, NO 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NMCB 11 in the field with Norwegian Army Engineers [Image 4 of 4], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    NMCB 11 works with Norwegian Army Engineers
    NMCB 11 in the field with Norwegian Army Engineers
    NMCB 11 in the field with Norwegian Army Engineers
    NMCB 11 in the field with Norwegian Army Engineers

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    field
    perimeter
    norway
    rifle
    nmcb 11

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT