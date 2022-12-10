NMCB 11 in the field with Norwegian Army Engineers

221012-N-NO901-4005 BARDUFOSS, Norway (Oct. 12, 2022) – Builder 2nd Class David Rudko, assigned to Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 11, assumes a fighting position during a field exercise with the Norwegian Army’s Engineer Battalion in Bardufoss, Norway, Oct. 12, 2022. NMCB 11 operates as a part of Navy Expeditionary Combat Command and is assigned to Commander, Task Force 68 for deployment across the U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa area of operations to defend U.S., allied, and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Builder 3rd Class Kai Zanjanipour)

