NMCB 11 works with Norwegian Army Engineers

221010-N-NO901-4004 BARDUFOSS, Norway (Oct. 10, 2022) – Equipment Operator 1st Class Vincent Colangelo, assigned to Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 11, gives orders to U.S. Navy Seabees and Norwegian Army engineers during a field training exercise in Bardufoss, Norway, Oct. 10, 2022. NMCB 11 operates as a part of Navy Expeditionary Combat Command and is assigned to Commander, Task Force 68 for deployment across the U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa area of operations to defend U.S., allied, and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Builder 3rd Class Kai Zanjanipour)
|Date Taken:
|10.10.2022
|Date Posted:
|01.09.2023 04:11
|Photo ID:
|7582703
|VIRIN:
|221010-N-NO901-4004
|Resolution:
|1894x922
|Size:
|1.16 MB
|Location:
|BARDUFOSS, NO
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
