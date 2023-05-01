Scrum for Warfighters | Teambuilding Leadership Seminar Dedicated to Improving Production Workflow

U.S. Marines and Sailors with III Marine Expeditionary Force pose for a group photo with their certificates of completion at the conclusion of the Scrum for Warfighters seminar, at Camp Kinser, Okinawa, Japan, Jan. 5, 2022. Scrum for Warfighters gives senior leaders an opportunity to share new ways to adapt and overcome to continuously changing environments and sharpen their problem-solving skills together. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Madison Santamaria)

