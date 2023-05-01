Scrum for Warfighters | Teambuilding Leadership Seminar Dedicated to Improving Production Workflow

U.S. Marine Corps Master Sgt. Phillip Sanmateo, right, a ground electronics maintenance technician with Intermediate Repair Company, 3rd Maintenance Battalion, 3rd Sustainment Group Experimental, receives his certificate of completion from Master Sgt. Nicholas Rinell, an instructor for the Scrum for Warfighters seminar, at the conclusion of the course at Camp Kinser, Okinawa, Japan, Jan. 5, 2022. Scrum for Warfighters gives senior leaders an opportunity to share new ways to adapt and overcome to continuously changing environments and sharpen their problem-solving skills together. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Madison Santamaria)

