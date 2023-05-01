Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Scrum for Warfighters | Teambuilding Leadership Seminar Dedicated to Improving Production Workflow [Image 5 of 10]

    Scrum for Warfighters | Teambuilding Leadership Seminar Dedicated to Improving Production Workflow

    OKINAWA, JAPAN

    01.05.2023

    Photo by Cpl. Madison Santamaria 

    3rd Marine Logistics Group

    U.S. Marine Corps 1st Lt. Hunter Hale, a ground supply officer with 3rd Maintenance Battalion, 3rd Sustainment Group Experimental, participates in a Scrum for Warfighters teambuilding seminar at Camp Kinser, Okinawa, Japan, Jan. 5, 2022. Scrum for Warfighters gives senior leaders an opportunity to share new ways to adapt and overcome to continuously changing environments and sharpen their problem-solving skills together. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Madison Santamaria)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.05.2023
    Date Posted: 01.09.2023 01:03
    Photo ID: 7582606
    VIRIN: 230105-M-MF519-1006
    Resolution: 6224x4672
    Size: 2.56 MB
    Location: OKINAWA, JP
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Scrum for Warfighters | Teambuilding Leadership Seminar Dedicated to Improving Production Workflow [Image 10 of 10], by Cpl Madison Santamaria, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

