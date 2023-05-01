Scrum for Warfighters | Teambuilding Leadership Seminar Dedicated to Improving Production Workflow

U.S. Marine Corps Maj. Adrian Felder, an instructor for Scrum for Warfighters seminar, demonstrates how to make a paper airplane during an exercise at Camp Kinser, Okinawa, Japan, Jan. 5, 2022. Scrum for Warfighters gives senior leaders an opportunity to share new ways to adapt and overcome to continuously changing environments and sharpen their problem-solving skills together. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Madison Santamaria)

