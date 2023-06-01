Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    MASS-2 Company Commander Change of Command [Image 13 of 14]

    MASS-2 Company Commander Change of Command

    OKINAWA, JAPAN

    01.06.2023

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Emily Weiss 

    1st Marine Aircraft Wing   

    U.S. Marines from Marine Air Support Squadron (MASS) 2 participate in a company commander change of command ceremony at Marine Corps Air Station (MCAS) Futenma, Jan. 6, 2023. Capt. Matthew Berit (outgoing) relinquished command to Capt. Anton Kraft (incoming). (U.S. Marine Corps photo by. Lance Cpl. Emily Weiss)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.06.2023
    Date Posted: 01.08.2023 20:24
    Photo ID: 7582523
    VIRIN: 230106-M-WV648-1168
    Resolution: 3227x2151
    Size: 1.41 MB
    Location: OKINAWA, JP
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MASS-2 Company Commander Change of Command [Image 14 of 14], by LCpl Emily Weiss, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    MASS-2 Company Commander Change of Command
    MASS-2 Company Commander Change of Command
    MASS-2 Company Commander Change of Command
    MASS-2 Company Commander Change of Command
    MASS-2 Company Commander Change of Command
    MASS-2 Company Commander Change of Command
    MASS-2 Company Commander Change of Command
    MASS-2 Company Commander Change of Command
    MASS-2 Company Commander Change of Command
    MASS-2 Company Commander Change of Command
    MASS-2 Company Commander Change of Command
    MASS-2 Company Commander Change of Command
    MASS-2 Company Commander Change of Command
    MASS-2 Company Commander Change of Command

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USMC
    1st MAW
    Change of Command
    MASS-2

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT