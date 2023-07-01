Decatur Replenishment-at-Sea

230107-N-SN516-1204 PHILIPPINE SEA (Jan. 7, 2023) U.S. Navy Boatswain’s Mate 2nd Class Brandon Shaw, from Kingstree, S.C., participates in a replenishment-at-sea (RAS) with the fleet replenishment oiler USNS Guadalupe (T-AO 200) aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Decatur (DDG 73). Decatur, part of the Nimitz Carrier Strike Group, is currently underway in 7th Fleet conducting routine operations. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with 35 maritime nations in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class David Negron)

