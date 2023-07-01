Decatur Replenishment-at-Sea

230107-N-SN516-1143 PHILIPPINE SEA (Jan. 7, 2023) U.S. Navy Sailors heave the fuel line aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Decatur (DDG 73) during a replenishment-at-sea (RAS) with the fleet replenishment oiler USNS Guadalupe (T-AO 200). Decatur, part of the Nimitz Carrier Strike Group, is currently underway in 7th Fleet conducting routine operations. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with 35 maritime nations in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class David Negron)
|Date Taken:
|01.07.2023
|Date Posted:
|01.08.2023 17:58
|Photo ID:
|7582450
|VIRIN:
|230107-N-SN516-1143
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|817.18 KB
|Location:
|PHILIPPINE SEA
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
