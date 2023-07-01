230107-N-SN516-1086 PHILIPPINE SEA (Jan. 7, 2023) U.S. Navy Sailors heave line aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Decatur (DDG 73) during a replenishment-at-sea (RAS) with the fleet replenishment oiler USNS Guadalupe (T-AO 200). Decatur, part of the Nimitz Carrier Strike Group, is currently underway in 7th Fleet conducting routine operations. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with 35 maritime nations in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class David Negron)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.07.2023 Date Posted: 01.08.2023 17:57 Photo ID: 7582449 VIRIN: 230107-N-SN516-1086 Resolution: 6298x4199 Size: 784.63 KB Location: PHILIPPINE SEA Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Decatur Replenishment-at-Sea [Image 6 of 6], by PO2 David Negron, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.