Decatur Replenishment-at-Sea

230107-N-SN516-1167 PHILIPPINE SEA (Jan. 7, 2023) U.S. Navy Damage Controlman 2nd Class Steven Bowers, from Grass Valley, Calif., and Gas Turbine Systems Technician (Mechanical) 3rd Class Kaylynn Harris, from Omaha, Neb., inspect a fuel sample aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Decatur (DDG 73) during a replenishment-at-sea (RAS) with the fleet replenishment oiler USNS Guadalupe (T-AO 200). Decatur, part of the Nimitz Carrier Strike Group, is currently underway in 7th Fleet conducting routine operations. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with 35 maritime nations in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class David Negron)

