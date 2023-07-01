Coast Guard interdicts lancha crew, seizes 350 pounds of illegal fish off Texas coast

Two crew members from Coast Guard Cutter Benjamin Dailey (manning Coast Guard Cutter Jacob Poroo) pilot a seized lancha off the southern Texas coast, Jan. 7, 2022. A Coast Guard boat crew interdicted the lancha, seized 350 pounds of illegally caught red snapper and transferred the three Mexican fishermen aboard to Customs and Border Protection agents for processing. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Carson Corbin)

Date Taken: 01.07.2023 Date Posted: 01.08.2023