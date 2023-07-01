Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard interdicts lancha crew, seizes 350 pounds of illegal fish off Texas coast [Image 1 of 5]

    Coast Guard interdicts lancha crew, seizes 350 pounds of illegal fish off Texas coast

    TX, UNITED STATES

    01.07.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Coast Guard District 8       

    A lancha sits moored at the pier at Coast Guard Station South Padre Island near Brownsville, Texas, Jan. 7, 2022. A Coast Guard boat crew interdicted the lancha, seized 350 pounds of illegally caught red snapper and transferred the three Mexican fishermen aboard to Customs and Border Protection agents for processing. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Carson Corbin)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Coast Guard interdicts lancha crew, seizes 350 pounds of illegal fish off Texas coast [Image 5 of 5], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

