Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Idaho's 49th Inauguration [Image 14 of 14]

    Idaho's 49th Inauguration

    BOISE, ID, UNITED STATES

    01.06.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Joseph Morgan 

    124th Fighter Wing

    The Idaho National Guard hosts the 49th inauguration ceremony at the Idaho State Capitol building in Boise, Idaho, Jan. 6, 2023. Governor Brad Little swore the oath of office ushering in his second term as Governor of Idaho. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Joseph R. Morgan)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.06.2023
    Date Posted: 01.08.2023 15:50
    Photo ID: 7582346
    VIRIN: 230106-Z-VT588-0099
    Resolution: 5504x8256
    Size: 7.18 MB
    Location: BOISE, ID, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Idaho's 49th Inauguration [Image 14 of 14], by SSgt Joseph Morgan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Idaho's 49th Inauguration
    Idaho's 49th Inauguration
    Idaho's 49th Inauguration
    Idaho's 49th Inauguration
    Idaho's 49th Inauguration
    Idaho's 49th Inauguration
    Idaho's 49th Inauguration
    Idaho's 49th Inauguration
    Idaho's 49th Inauguration
    Idaho's 49th Inauguration
    Idaho's 49th Inauguration
    Idaho's 49th Inauguration
    Idaho's 49th Inauguration
    Idaho's 49th Inauguration

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    inauguration
    governor
    idaho national guard
    idaho politics

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT