Communications flight Airman retires after 32 years of service

Master Sgt. Mary Lohnes, a knowledge manager assigned to the 139th Communications Flight, Missouri Air National Guard, retires from military service after 32 years of service on Jan. 7, 2020, at Rosecrans Air National Guard Base, St. Joseph, Missouri. During her retirement ceremony, her brother, Audie Swiftbird, played the Dakota Flag Song and Wounded Veteran Song. Lohnes was also honored by her relatives with a blanket ceremony. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Michael Crane)

