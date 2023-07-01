Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Communications flight Airman retires after 32 years of service [Image 3 of 6]

    Communications flight Airman retires after 32 years of service

    SAINT JOSEPH, MO, UNITED STATES

    01.07.2023

    Photo by Michael Crane 

    139th Airlift Wing

    Master Sgt. Mary Lohnes, a knowledge manager assigned to the 139th Communications Flight, Missouri Air National Guard, retires from military service after 32 years of service on Jan. 7, 2020, at Rosecrans Air National Guard Base, St. Joseph, Missouri. During her retirement ceremony, her brother, Audie Swiftbird, played the Dakota Flag Song and Wounded Veteran Song. Lohnes was also honored by her relatives with a blanket ceremony. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Michael Crane)

