    138th Fighter Wing Hosts a Children's Christmas Party [Image 4 of 4]

    138th Fighter Wing Hosts a Children's Christmas Party

    TULSA, OK, UNITED STATES

    12.04.2022

    Photo by Master Sgt. Craig Michael 

    138th Fighter Wing

    Santa listens to a Christmas wish during a Children’s Christmas Party, Dec. 4, 2022, at Tulsa Air National Guard Base, Okla. The children played games, saw Santa and received presents during the annual celebration. (Oklahoma Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. C.T. Michael)

    Children's Christmas Party
    138th fighter wing
    #GoANG
    #138FW
    #OklahomaNationalGuard

