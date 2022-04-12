Santa listens to a Christmas wish during a Children’s Christmas Party, Dec. 4, 2022, at Tulsa Air National Guard Base, Okla. The children played games, saw Santa and received presents during the annual celebration. (Oklahoma Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. C.T. Michael)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.04.2022 Date Posted: 01.08.2023 11:32 Photo ID: 7582134 VIRIN: 221204-Z-UN332-1008 Resolution: 5942x4244 Size: 21.23 MB Location: TULSA, OK, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 138th Fighter Wing Hosts a Children's Christmas Party [Image 4 of 4], by MSgt Craig Michael, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.