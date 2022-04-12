After visiting with Santa, children receive a candy cane during a Children’s Christmas Party, Dec. 4, 2022, at Tulsa Air National Guard Base, Okla. The children played games, saw Santa and received presents during the annual celebration. (Oklahoma Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. C.T. Michael)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.04.2022 Date Posted: 01.08.2023 11:31 Photo ID: 7582131 VIRIN: 221204-Z-UN332-1013 Resolution: 7176x5126 Size: 28.66 MB Location: TULSA, OK, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 138th Fighter Wing Hosts a Children's Christmas Party [Image 4 of 4], by MSgt Craig Michael, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.