Sailor Fires Handgun During Live Fire Exercise

230108-N-NX635-1038 PHILIPPINE SEA (Jan. 8, 2023) U.S. Navy Master-at-Arms 1st Class Navauda Smith, from Chicago, fires an M9 service pistol during a small arms live-fire exercise aboard the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68). Nimitz is in 7th Fleet conducting routine operations. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with 35 maritime nations in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Caylen McCutcheon)

