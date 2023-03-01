28th ID Band performs at a transfer of authority ceremony

Chief Warrant Officer 3 Aaron Burkle, commander of the 28th Infantry Division Band, leads the band in a performance at the transfer of authority ceremony between the 135th Expeditionary Sustainment Command (ESC) and 143d ESC at Camp Arifjan, Kuwait, Jan. 3, 2023. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Capt. Katherine Alegado)

