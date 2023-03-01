Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CAMP ARIFJAN, KUWAIT

    01.03.2023

    Photo by Capt. Katherine Alegado 

    143d Sustainment Command (Expeditionary)

    Pennsylvania National Guard Soldiers with the 28th Infantry Division Band perform at the transfer of authority ceremony between the 135th Expeditionary Sustainment Command (ESC) and 143d ESC at Camp Arifjan, Kuwait, Jan. 3, 2023. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Capt. Katherine Alegado)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 28th ID Band performs at a transfer of authority ceremony [Image 5 of 5], by CPT Katherine Alegado, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

