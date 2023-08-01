230108-N-NX635-1066 PHILIPPINE SEA (Jan. 08, 2023) U.S. Navy Lt. Mason Hunerkoch, from Virginia Beach, Va., fires an M9 service pistol during a small arms live-fire exercise aboard the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68). Nimitz is in 7th Fleet conducting routine operations. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with 35 maritime nations in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Caylen McCutcheon)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.08.2023 Date Posted: 01.08.2023 07:51 Photo ID: 7582019 VIRIN: 230108-N-NX635-1066 Resolution: 3514x2510 Size: 3.61 MB Location: PHILIPPINE SEA Web Views: 6 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Sailor Fires Handgun During Live Fire Exercise [Image 18 of 18], by PO3 Caylen McCutcheon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.