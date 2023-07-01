Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Nimitz Conducts Flight Operations [Image 12 of 18]

    Nimitz Conducts Flight Operations

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    01.07.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Hannah Kantner 

    USS Nimitz (CVN 68)   

    230107-N-XK462-1234 PHILIPPINE SEA (Jan. 7, 2023) U.S. Navy Sailors prepare to launch an F/A-18E Super Hornet from the “Blue Diamonds” of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 146 from the flight deck of the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68). Nimitz is in 7th Fleet conducting routine operations. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with 35 maritime nations in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Hannah Kantner)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.07.2023
    Date Posted: 01.08.2023 07:51
    Photo ID: 7582015
    VIRIN: 230107-N-XK462-1234
    Resolution: 5568x3712
    Size: 3.41 MB
    Location: PHILIPPINE SEA
    Web Views: 11
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Nimitz Conducts Flight Operations [Image 18 of 18], by PO3 Hannah Kantner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Nimitz
    Underway
    Flight Operations
    Pacific Ocean
    Navy

