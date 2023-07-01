Nimitz Conducts Flight Operations

230107-N-XK462-1193 PHILIPPINE SEA (Jan. 7, 2023) U.S. Navy Sailors observe the launch an F/A-18F Super Hornet from the “Fighting Redcocks” of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 22 from the flight deck of the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68). Nimitz is in 7th Fleet conducting routine operations. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with 35 maritime nations in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Hannah Kantner)

