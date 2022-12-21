Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Safety Stand Down Training Aboard Anchorage

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    12.21.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Tom Tonthat 

    USS Anchorage (LPD 23)

    PACIFIC OCEAN (Dec. 21, 2022) – Gunner’s Mate 2nd Class Steven Quintana, right, lectures ammunition storage and transport to Sailors aboard amphibious transport dock USS Anchorage (LPD 23) during a periodic safety stand down, Dec. 21. A safety stand down raises awareness on relevant issues for Sailors to be aware of to reduce incidents that can affect their safety. The Makin Island Amphibious Ready Group, comprised of amphibious assault ship USS Makin Island (LHD 8) and amphibious transport docks USS Anchorage (LPD 23) and USS John P. Murtha (LPD 26), is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations with the embarked 13th Marine Expeditionary Unit to enhance interoperability with Allies and partners and serves as a ready-response force to defend peace and maintain stability in the Indo-Pacific region (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Tom Tonthat)

    This work, Safety Stand Down Training Aboard Anchorage, by PO2 Tom Tonthat, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

