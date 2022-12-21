Safety Stand Down Training Aboard Anchorage

PACIFIC OCEAN (Dec. 21, 2022) – Gunner’s Mate 2nd Class Steven Quintana, right, lectures ammunition storage and transport to Sailors aboard amphibious transport dock USS Anchorage (LPD 23) during a periodic safety stand down, Dec. 21. A safety stand down raises awareness on relevant issues for Sailors to be aware of to reduce incidents that can affect their safety. The Makin Island Amphibious Ready Group, comprised of amphibious assault ship USS Makin Island (LHD 8) and amphibious transport docks USS Anchorage (LPD 23) and USS John P. Murtha (LPD 26), is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations with the embarked 13th Marine Expeditionary Unit to enhance interoperability with Allies and partners and serves as a ready-response force to defend peace and maintain stability in the Indo-Pacific region (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Tom Tonthat)

