Chung-Hoon 5-inch Gun Maintenance

230107-N-XX566-1005 PHILIPPINE SEA (Jan. 7, 2022) U.S. Navy Gunner’s Mate 3rd Class Lain Gibbons loads a simulation round into the 5-inch main gun aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Chung-Hoon (DDG 93). Chung-Hoon, part of the Nimitz Carrier Strike Group, is currently underway in 7th Fleet conducting routine operations. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with 35 maritime nations in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Andre T. Richard)

