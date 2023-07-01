Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Chung-Hoon 5-inch Gun Maintenance [Image 1 of 4]

    Chung-Hoon 5-inch Gun Maintenance

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    01.07.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Andre Richard 

    USS CHUNG-HOON (DDG 93)

    230107-N-XX566-1018 PHILIPPINE SEA (Jan. 7, 2022) U.S. Navy Gunner’s Mate 3rd Class Derian Barnett conducts maintenance on the 5-inch main gun aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Chung-Hoon (DDG 93). Chung-Hoon, part of the Nimitz Carrier Strike Group, is currently underway in 7th Fleet conducting routine operations. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with 35 maritime nations in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Andre T. Richard)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Chung-Hoon 5-inch Gun Maintenance [Image 4 of 4], by PO1 Andre Richard, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    U.S. Navy
    USS Chung-Hoon
    DDG 93

