USS America (LHA 6) Conduct Flight Operations

SASEBO, Japan (Jan. 6, 2023) Sailors, assigned to Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 25, Det. 6, conduct post-flight checks on MH-60S Sea Hawk helicopters, from HSC 25, Det. 6, on the flight deck of the forward-deployed amphibious assault carrier USS America (LHA 6) in Sasebo, Japan, Jan. 6. America, lead ship of the America Amphibious Ready Group, is operating in the 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready-response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Sade’ Anita Wallace)

