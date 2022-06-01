Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS America (LHA 6) Conduct Flight Operations [Image 5 of 5]

    USS America (LHA 6) Conduct Flight Operations

    SASEBO, JAPAN

    01.06.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Sade Wallace 

    SASEBO, Japan (Jan. 6, 2023) Sailors, assigned to Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 25, Det. 6, conduct post-flight checks on MH-60S Sea Hawk helicopters, from HSC 25, Det. 6, on the flight deck of the forward-deployed amphibious assault carrier USS America (LHA 6) in Sasebo, Japan, Jan. 6. America, lead ship of the America Amphibious Ready Group, is operating in the 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready-response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Sade’ Anita Wallace)

    This work, USS America (LHA 6) Conduct Flight Operations [Image 5 of 5], by PO2 Sade Wallace, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

