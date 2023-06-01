Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Idaho's 49th inauguration ceremony

    Idaho's 49th inauguration ceremony

    BOISE, ID, UNITED STATES

    01.06.2023

    Photo by Capt. Bonnie Blakely 

    124th Fighter Wing

    The Idaho National Guard hosted the state’s 49th inauguration ceremony on the step of the Capitol, Jan. 6, 2023. At the event, Gov. Brad Little took the oath of office, marking the start of his second term as Idaho’s governor. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Capt. Bonnie Blakely)

    Date Taken: 01.06.2023
    Date Posted: 01.07.2023 21:35
    Location: BOISE, ID, US 
    Idaho
    Idaho National Guard
    governor inauguration
    Brad Little

