Idaho's 49th inauguration ceremony

The Idaho National Guard hosted the state’s 49th inauguration ceremony on the step of the Capitol, Jan. 6, 2023. At the event, Gov. Brad Little took the oath of office, marking the start of his second term as Idaho’s governor. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Capt. Bonnie Blakely)

