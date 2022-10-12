Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    926th Security Forces Squadron Assumption of Command ceremony [Image 1 of 6]

    926th Security Forces Squadron Assumption of Command ceremony

    LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES

    12.10.2022

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Lorna Booze 

    926th Wing Public Affairs

    Capt. Dillon Ching assumes command of the 926th Security Forces Squadron Dec. 10, 2022, at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev. (U.S. Air Force photos by Tech. Sgt. Lorna Booze)

    Date Taken: 12.10.2022
    Date Posted: 01.07.2023 18:51
    Photo ID: 7581792
    VIRIN: 221210-F-YR037-001
    Resolution: 2048x1365
    Size: 535.49 KB
    Location: LAS VEGAS, NV, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    This work, 926th Security Forces Squadron Assumption of Command ceremony [Image 6 of 6], by TSgt Lorna Booze, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Nellis Air Force Base
    926th Wing
    926 Security Forces Squadron

