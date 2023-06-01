A deice truck passes through the shadow of a U.S. Air Force KC-135 taker aircraft assigned to the Iowa Air National Guard’s 185th Air Refueling Wing on the ramp in Sioux City, Iowa on January 6, 2023.

U.S. Air National Guard photo Senior Master Sgt. Vincent De Groot

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.06.2023 Date Posted: 01.07.2023 16:53 Photo ID: 7581768 VIRIN: 230106-Z-KZ880-109 Resolution: 6016x4016 Size: 13.73 MB Location: SIOUX CITY, IA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 2 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Deice truck [Image 26 of 26], by SMSgt Vincent De Groot, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.