    Shiny tanker tail [Image 24 of 26]

    Shiny tanker tail

    SIOUX CITY, IA, UNITED STATES

    01.06.2023

    Photo by Senior Master Sgt. Vincent De Groot 

    185th Air Refueling Wing, Iowa Air National Guard

    U.S. Air Force KC-135 with a giant bat tail flash, assigned to the 185th Air Refueling Wing has a shiny finish after being deiced on the ramp in Sioux City, Iowa on January 6, 2023.
    U.S. Air National Guard photo Senior Master Sgt. Vincent De Groot

    Date Taken: 01.06.2023
    Date Posted: 01.07.2023 16:52
    Photo ID: 7581767
    VIRIN: 230106-Z-KZ880-107
    Resolution: 6016x4016
    Size: 14.75 MB
    Location: SIOUX CITY, IA, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 2

    This work, Shiny tanker tail [Image 26 of 26], by SMSgt Vincent De Groot, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    KC-135
    Sioux City
    Iowa Air National Guard
    185th ARW
    Deice
    Bat tail

