Shiny tanker tail

U.S. Air Force KC-135 with a giant bat tail flash, assigned to the 185th Air Refueling Wing has a shiny finish after being deiced on the ramp in Sioux City, Iowa on January 6, 2023.

U.S. Air National Guard photo Senior Master Sgt. Vincent De Groot

