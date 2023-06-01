Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Deicing [Image 22 of 26]

    Deicing

    SIOUX CITY, IA, UNITED STATES

    01.06.2023

    Photo by Senior Master Sgt. Vincent De Groot 

    185th Air Refueling Wing, Iowa Air National Guard

    Crew chiefs drive a deicing truck along a row of U.S. Air Force KC-135 aircraft assigned to the Iowa Air National Guard’s 185th Air Refueling Wing in Sioux City, Iowa on January 6, 2023.
    U.S. Air National Guard photo Senior Master Sgt. Vincent De Groot

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.06.2023
    Date Posted: 01.07.2023 16:52
    Photo ID: 7581765
    VIRIN: 230106-Z-KZ880-0093
    Resolution: 6016x4016
    Size: 14.51 MB
    Location: SIOUX CITY, IA, US 
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

