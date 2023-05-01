JB Charleston launches 24 C-17s, demonstrates warfighting capabilities during mission generation exercise

A U.S. Air Force Airman sets up a mobile communications antenna for a command and control point during mission generation exercise, Jan. 5, 2023. This mission generation exercise kicks off Mobility Guardian 23 and involved the launch of 24 C-17s for the largest-ever show-of-force formation flight over Charleston Harbor. After the flyover, the formation dispersed to sharpen agile combat employment concepts that leverage rapid mobility to maximize lethality. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Daniel Hernandez)

