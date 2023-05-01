Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    JB Charleston launches 24 C-17s, demonstrates warfighting capabilities during mission generation exercise [Image 9 of 17]

    JB Charleston launches 24 C-17s, demonstrates warfighting capabilities during mission generation exercise

    POPE ARMY AIRFIELD, NC, UNITED STATES

    01.05.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Daniel Hernandez 

    1st Combat Camera Squadron         

    U.S. Air Force Airmen help set up a mobile command and control point during mission generation exercise, Jan. 5, 2023. This mission generation exercise kicks off Mobility Guardian 23 and involved the launch of 24 C-17s for the largest-ever show-of-force formation flight over Charleston Harbor. After the flyover, the formation dispersed to sharpen agile combat employment concepts that leverage rapid mobility to maximize lethality. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Daniel Hernandez)

    Date Taken: 01.05.2023
    Date Posted: 01.07.2023 12:40
    Photo ID: 7581680
    VIRIN: 220902-F-XT642-1789
    Resolution: 3507x2333
    Size: 1.28 MB
    Location: POPE ARMY AIRFIELD, NC, US
    1CTCS"
    Joint Force
    "Joint Base Charleston
    "1st Combat Camera Squadron
    Agile Combat Employment
    MG23"

