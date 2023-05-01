Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    JB Charleston launches 24 C-17s, demonstrates warfighting capabilities during mission generation exercise [Image 6 of 20]

    JB Charleston launches 24 C-17s, demonstrates warfighting capabilities during mission generation exercise

    JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, SC, UNITED STATES

    01.05.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Joel Pfiester 

    1st Combat Camera Squadron         

    U.S. Air Force C-17 Globemaster III crews take part in a mission generation exercise, at several locations around Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, Jan. 5, 2023. This mission generation exercise kicks off Mobility Guardian 23 and involved the launch of 24 C-17s for the largest-ever show-of-force formation flight over Charleston Harbor. After the flyover, the formation dispersed to sharpen agile combat employment concepts that leverage rapid mobility to maximize lethality. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Joel Pfiester)

    Date Taken: 01.05.2023
    Date Posted: 01.07.2023 10:40
    Photo ID: 7581614
    VIRIN: 230105-F-PD075-0142
    Resolution: 5027x3345
    Size: 179.98 KB
    Location: JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, SC, US 
    1CTCS"
    Joint Force
    "Joint Base Charleston
    "1st Combat Camera Squadron
    Agile Combat Employment
    MG23"

