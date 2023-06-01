Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Decatur CONREP [Image 3 of 4]

    Decatur CONREP

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    01.06.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class David Negron 

    USS DECATUR

    230106-N-SN516-1021 PHILIPPINE SEA (Jan. 6, 2023) U.S. Navy Aviation Structural Mechanic Airman Evan Flynn, from Bakersfield, Calif., greases a sliding pad-eye aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Decatur (DDG 73). Decatur, part of the Nimitz Carrier Strike Group, is currently underway in 7th Fleet conducting routine operations. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with 35 maritime nations in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class David Negron)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.06.2023
    Date Posted: 01.06.2023 19:44
    Photo ID: 7581302
    VIRIN: 230106-N-SN516-1021
    Resolution: 4480x6720
    Size: 787.08 KB
    Location: PHILIPPINE SEA
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Decatur CONREP [Image 4 of 4], by PO2 David Negron, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Decatur CONREP
    Decatur CONREP
    Decatur CONREP
    Decatur CONREP

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Decatur
    CSG 11
    DDG 73

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT