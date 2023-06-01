230106-N-SN516-1266 PHILIPPINE SEA (Jan. 6, 2023) U.S. Navy Boatswain’s Mate 3rd Class Keaton Lester, from Wichita Falls, Texas, receives cargo from the dry cargo/ammunition ship USNS Carl Brashear (T-AKE 7) during a connected replenishment (CONREP) aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Decatur (DDG 73). Decatur, part of the Nimitz Carrier Strike Group, is currently underway in 7th Fleet conducting routine operations. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with 35 maritime nations in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class David Negron)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.06.2023 Date Posted: 01.06.2023 19:44 Photo ID: 7581300 VIRIN: 230106-N-SN516-1266 Resolution: 5831x3887 Size: 780.94 KB Location: PHILIPPINE SEA Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Decatur CONREP [Image 4 of 4], by PO2 David Negron, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.