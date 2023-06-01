A U.S. Marine with Battalion Landing Team 1/6, 26th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), climbs a cable ladder during a Visit, Board, Search, and Seizure (VBSS) course at Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, Jan. 6, 2023. The VBSS course is designed to train the Maritime Special Purpose Force and supporting enablers of the Amphibious Ready Group/MEU to conduct Maritime Interception Operations. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Matthew Romonoyske-Bean)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.06.2023 Date Posted: 01.06.2023 17:18 Photo ID: 7581208 VIRIN: 230106-M-VB101-1349 Resolution: 7650x5464 Size: 28.02 MB Location: CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 26th MEU conducts pool screener during VBSS course [Image 7 of 7], by Cpl Matthew Romonoyske-Bean, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.