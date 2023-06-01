Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    26th MEU conducts pool screener during VBSS course [Image 4 of 7]

    26th MEU conducts pool screener during VBSS course

    CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, UNITED STATES

    01.06.2023

    Photo by Cpl. Matthew Romonoyske-Bean 

    26th Marine Expeditionary Unit     

    A U.S. Marine with Battalion Landing Team 1/6, 26th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), climbs a cable ladder during a Visit, Board, Search, and Seizure (VBSS) course at Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, Jan. 6, 2023. The VBSS course is designed to train the Maritime Special Purpose Force and supporting enablers of the Amphibious Ready Group/MEU to conduct Maritime Interception Operations. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Matthew Romonoyske-Bean)

    This work, 26th MEU conducts pool screener during VBSS course [Image 7 of 7], by Cpl Matthew Romonoyske-Bean, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

